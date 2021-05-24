Wreck kills one, shuts down highway

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a single-car accident in Catawba County early this morning.
N.C. Highway Patrol responded to NC 16 near C and B Farm Road just after 3:05 a.m. Monday. They found a 2006 Honda Civic that had been heading north overturned.
Investigators believe the car crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree before overturning.
The driver, Kongmeng Yang, of Conover, died from his injuries at the scene.
There were no other passengers.
NC 16 was closed for about two hours during the investigation.
