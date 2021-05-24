With restrictions lifted, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Cabarrus County expect big crowd for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A year ago today there was a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but there were no fans, and that meant no economic impact at a time when it was sorely needed. This weekend with restrictions lifted, the track is expecting a big crowd, and many are already in town.
“What am I not excited about this week?” asked Cabarrus CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “It’s Race Week and we get to have fans and we are super stoked at the CVB and Cabarrus County.”
They’re welcoming folks like Mike and Karen Cline from Ohio. They were going to go to the Cup race in Kentucky last year. The pandemic canceled that, but that track is owned by Speedway Motorsports, the same company that owns Charlotte Motor Speedway, so Kentucky’s loss was Concord’s gain.
“They said that we could transfer our tickets wherever, so we transferred them down here,” said Mike Cline.
The Barnetts from Virginia had tickets last year…
“So they just extended those reservations into this year,” said William Barnett.
And they’ve got more friends to meet them and stay all week.
“We’re looking forward to seeing them too,” said Tina Barnett.
At the track everything is being spruced up, and while the outlook is good, there are some challenges. CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter says finding workers hasn’t been easy.
“As we all know, employment is a challenge right now,” Carpenter added. “Finding employees is a challenge, but I think we are good for the weekend. It’s during the week that they are struggling a little bit for employees, but they are ready for this weekend.”
For campers like the Clines, and many more who will be coming in all week, being able to be back in the stands for the Coke 600 is a welcome change.
“Oh yeah, yeah, this is our favorite track,” they added.
Carpenter also added that for fans coming to the area, the CVB Visitor’s Center is a helpful first stop.
“We can tell you and help the visitor find information on what to see and do throughout the county. If thy don’t just want to do racing, which we find is not the case typically when there is a race in town, but we can let them know what race shops are back open and running, and how they can get out and about throughout the destination and go visit those racing attractions that we are proud to say are right here in Cabarrus County,” Carpenter said.
The CVB is located at 10099 Weddington Rd Ext. Suite 102, Concord. Visitors can also go online: https://www.visitcabarrus.com/
