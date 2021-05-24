Taste of summer all week long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After reaching 91° on Sunday – Charlotte’s first 90°+ reading this season – we’ll do it again today, and then some. Lower 90s are forecast and noticeable humidity levels on top of the heat with nothing more than a stray shower or storm over the mountains, where afternoon readings will top out close to 80°.
- Ozone Action Day – Poor Air Quality
- Heat and humidity dominate this week
- Better storm chances later in the week
Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 60s are forecast for tonight.
Tuesday through Friday will continue to stay hot, with high temperatures expected to be near 90° Tuesday and Friday with the lower to middle 90s forecast in between during the midweek period. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated to scattered storms possible during the peak heating of the day both Tuesday and Friday as weak fronts approach the area.
Lower rain chances – at no more than 20% - are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will slide back into the 80s, with muggy conditions continuing. Saturday through Memorial Day looks to feature scattered storms, though the best chance at this point looks to be Saturday into Saturday night with lower chances returning Sunday and Monday.
Wednesday, May 26th is the “Super Flower Blood Moon”, which will feature a partial eclipse for the Carolinas around 5:45 AM Wednesday morning, and will feature a full lunar eclipse over the Pacific, which will be seen over Hawaii and Australia. It’s considered a supermoon, as it will be a full moon near the moon’s closest orbit to earth and will appear larger. The “flower” name comes from the full moon of May. The “blood moon” name comes from the reddish color the moon will take when it goes into a full lunar eclipse.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
