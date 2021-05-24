Taste of summer all week long

Wednesday, May 26th is the “Super Flower Blood Moon”, which will feature a partial eclipse for the Carolinas around 5:45 AM Wednesday morning, and will feature a full lunar eclipse over the Pacific, which will be seen over Hawaii and Australia. It’s considered a supermoon, as it will be a full moon near the moon’s closest orbit to earth and will appear larger. The “flower” name comes from the full moon of May. The “blood moon” name comes from the reddish color the moon will take when it goes into a full lunar eclipse.