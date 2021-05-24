Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

Jon Michael Wildey (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 24, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 10:01 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Charlotte man, Jon Michael Wildey.

He is described as a 74 year old white male, standing about 6′0″ and weighing around 160 pounds. He has short, gray hair and brown eyes.

Wildley was last seen wearing a black and white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He was last seen off Front Porch Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

