Promotion announced at Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Chris Hill to the position of Captain. Captain Hill will oversee the operational command of Criminal Investigations Division, Telecommunications Center and the Records Unit.
Hill joined the Kannapolis Police Department in 2009 as a patrol officer. He later worked in the Criminal Investigations Division as a felony investigator. In 2014 he earned the designation of Police Officer II and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In 2020 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.
In addition to his regular duties, he is a field training officer and has been awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification by the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Hill has received two Unit Commendations for his work performance.
A graduate of Edwards-Knox Central High School in Russell, New York, he holds both an Associate of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Criminal Justice from State University of New York at Canton.
He is the son of Roger and Deborah Hill. He and his wife Claire have two daughters, Brenna and Shannon.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.