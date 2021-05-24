Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Murrells Inlet

Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Murrells Inlet
Brenda Koellhoffer (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | May 24, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 5:50 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 58-year-old woman.

According to Horry County police, Brenda Koellhoffer was last seen Sunday at 3 p.m. on Castlebridge Drive in Murrells Inlet.

Authorities say Koellhoffer is considered endangered due to health concerns.

Koellhoffer is 5-foot-6 and 250 pounds with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.