Man wanted for escaping from bail bondsman in Rowan County killed in officer-involved shooting in Davidson County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who managed to get away from a bail bondsman in Rowan County was shot and killed over the weekend after he reportedly shot at deputies in Davidson County.
Adam Courtney Hartley escaped from custody of a bail bondsman on May 17. On Saturday, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 8900 block of Highway 150 South near Churchland. The caller said that several people were shooting at each other.
Officials say that when deputies arrived, Hartley pointed a gun at them and ran into the woods. Deputies chased Hartley and ordered him to drop the gun, but Hartley shot at the deputies, investigators say. Deputies returned fire, striking Hartley.
Hartley was airlifted to the hospital but did not survive. No deputies were injured. The SBI is investigating the case.
In February Hartley was charged in Rowan County with felony death by vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In 2010 Hartley was accused of killing William Dean Sink Jr., in Davidson County.
