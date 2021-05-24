Law enforcement officers ‘relieved’ accused killer Tyler Terry in custody after a week

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -Tyler Terry came to the Chester County command center covered in bug bites, cloths torn, dehydrated, and exhausted.
He spent nearly seven days on the run from law enforcement after allegedly killing two people in South Carolina and two others near St. Louis, Missouri, and shooting at deputies in Chester County.
The manhunt began on May 19 after investigators say Terry fired those shots at Chester County deputies.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country would spend the next six days searching for Terry. He was finally caught this morning in Chester County.
The sheriff told us Tyler Terry was homeless at one point. He says Terry lived in the woods in a tent, sometimes for an entire month and that is why the Sheriff feels he was so hard to catch.
”I was very down, discouraged,” says Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. ”Before we got the house of Carolina EarthMovers, I would have staked the house on him not being here.”
As Dorsey puts it, Tyler Terry was a very difficult person to find.
”I understand my anxiety, my frustration,” Dorsey said. “But it was ten times worse on them.”
Law enforcement personnel from about 15 different cities and towns, agencies, and counties worked around the clock to track down elusive accused killer Tyler Terry. On the seventh day, they did.
”It just worked out. The good Lord was looking out for us and it just worked out,” he says.
It took 300 people, a tight perimeter and the sheriff says good ole police work.
”Law enforcement did our role. We did our job. We did it safely, we did it professionally and again I’m proud to say without one shot fired,” said Dorsey.
That job was celebrated.
Cheers, high fives and I love yous filled the air after Tyler Terry was driven into the command center where some searchers have been for a week.
”They’ve put themselves on the line. They’ve sacrificed their own lives to keep Chester County safe,” he explains.
The manhunt is over, but the investigative work is just getting started. The criminal investigation that was set to the side until Terry was found is now taking a front seat.
This includes figuring out if Adrienne Simpson and Terry committed any crimes between St. Louis and Chester, but for now, Sheriff Dorsey is leaving that for tomorrow as there’s only one thing on his mind.
”Sheriff you gonna get some sleep tonight?” asked a WBTV photographer.
”I promise you I’m gonna get some tonight,” said Dorsey.
We have been told Terry was taken to the hospital to get checked out after first being checked by EMS at the scene.
He will not have a bond hearing today, but instead on Tuesday.
