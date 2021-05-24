Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks to serve as Grand Marshals for Coca-Cola 600; Christian McCaffrey named Honorary Pace Car Driver

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Legendary talk-show host and avid car collector Jay Leno will be joined by his former The Tonight Show musical director, Kevin Eubanks, to offer the most famous words in motorsports—Drivers, Start Your Engines---when the pair serve as grand marshals for the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.