Good Question: What’s the difference between allergy and intolerance?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our bodies all react differently to different foods but sometimes the words “allergy” and “intolerance” are used interchangeably.
They’re actually much different.
An allergy, on one hand, can be very dangerous. It can cause hives, swelling, trouble breathing and can even be deadly.
Intolerance is usually nausea, bloating, maybe feeling irritable or nervous after you eat something.
But sometimes we don’t always know every ingredient in the foods we’re eating so it can be hard to pinpoint what’s causing the problem and what exactly the problem is.
So what should you do then?
WBTV’s Good Question asked Dr. Ketan Amin, from Novant Health.
“I actually advise my patients to make a food diary so you know you kind of has to be a bit of an investigator,” Dr. Amin said. “It’s not different than the most common, which is lactose intolerance, and that’s very common. It can happen with milk and cheese, ice cream, any of those products, and you know you can develop bloating, cramping, you know diarrhea, abnormal bowel movements and so the best method is to keep track of that, and should you develop it, you try to avoid it.”
So can you develop it later in life, meaning maybe it didn’t affect you at some stage in life and then all of a sudden an intolerance or even an allergy develops?
“Absolutely, an intolerance can develop later in life,” Dr. Amin said. “An allergy is not as much common to develop later in life as an intolerance can.
“It’s more familial to have an allergy, so if your parents have a lot of severe allergies, it’s not uncommon for children to develop an allergy as well to foods, but intolerance is more common, and when you start feeling these unusual symptoms, you kind of take note of them, and if you still have them again, and again, the best advice is to avoid them.”
So, when do you need to see a doctor?
“When you’re having more significant symptoms that aren’t going away, so merely just avoiding them doesn’t go away, or if you’ve noticed some other unusual symptoms that may point to an allergic response,” Dr. Amin said. “Like I mentioned, not all allergic responses are life-threatening.
“They can develop with just itching or rash redness, and then it may go away or you may take some medicine. You feel like OK, it’s cleared up, but it can be a sign of something more severe. But if it is mild and you’re having indigestion, upset stomach and mild cramping, keep note of that.”
