Good Question: What’s the difference between allergy and intolerance?

“I actually advise my patients to make a food diary so you know you kind of has to be a bit of an investigator,” Dr. Amin said. “It’s not different than the most common, which is lactose intolerance, and that’s very common. It can happen with milk and cheese, ice cream, any of those products, and you know you can develop bloating, cramping, you know diarrhea, abnormal bowel movements and so the best method is to keep track of that, and should you develop it, you try to avoid it.”