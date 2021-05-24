Getting a jump on summertime temperatures!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Above average for a while!
This is what we are tracking today:
- Upper 80s/ low 90s all week
- A lucky few may get some rain.
- The heat backs off by Memorial Day weekend.
After two days in the low 90s, we may see the temperatures back off just a tad for Tuesday.
I don’t want to promise too much though.
The dew point will start to trend up.
Highs will reach the upper 80s but the higher humidity could cancel that out. There’s also a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
No one is guaranteed rain but it’s the best chance we’ve had in a while – at 20%.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will take us back to the low 90s.
The humidity will also make a reappearance at times.
There could be a few stray thunderstorms that are able to pop up in the afternoons.
They will be welcome since we are getting farther behind on rain.
The best chance for thunderstorms will be on Friday and Saturday afternoon.
There’s a 30-40% chance. When a cold front moves through, we will go from the low 90s Friday to the mid-80s on Saturday.
Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer… will turn out a little less summer-like. Sunday and Monday will feature highs in the low 80s. Rain chances also remain low.
Wednesday, May 26th is the “Super Flower Blood Moon”, which will feature a partial eclipse for the Carolinas around 5:45 AM Wednesday morning, and will feature a full lunar eclipse over the Pacific, which will be seen over Hawaii and Australia. It’s considered a supermoon, as it will be a full moon near the moon’s closest orbit to earth and will appear larger. The “flower” name comes from the full moon of May.
The “blood moon” name comes from the reddish color the moon will take when it goes into a full lunar eclipse.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
