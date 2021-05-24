Court denies motion to halt Confederate monument demolition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - An appeals court in North Carolina has denied an emergency motion to halt the ongoing demolition of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument in downtown Asheville.
The Citizen-Times reports that Friday’s decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals is a blow to last ditch efforts by a historic preservation group.
The monument is to Confederate colonel and governor Zebulon Vance.
The emergency motion was filed by the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops.
A quarter of the memorial had been removed by a city contractor as of Friday.
The court’s denial may not be the last word in the legal fight. The court invited further written arguments by the parties involved.
