Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened NASCAR Cup debut in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 23: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Llumar Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on May 23, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Source: Chris Graythen)
By Jim Vertuno (Associated Press) | May 24, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:13 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history.

Elliott, the defending series champion, won for the first time this year and the sixth time on a road course.

He has won five of the last six road races. He also earned his 12th career victory, No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for most victories.

The race was called while under a red flag in Lap 54 of 68 because of poor visibility and standing water.

Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, was second.

