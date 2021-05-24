Air Quality Alert in effect Monday for Charlotte Metro, surrounding counties. So, what is it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties in North Carolina and for York, Lancaster, Chester, and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina until 10 p.m. Monday.
A Code Orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults, and children, according to the National Weather Service.
Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours.
You can help prevent ozone pollution by carpooling, walking, or riding your bicycle, taking your lunch to work, reducing idling, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
These poor breathing conditions are by in large a response to the lack of precipitation and wind energy across the Carolinas over the past couple weeks.
You can find more information about the air quality in your neighborhood, and how you can keep you and your family safe and healthy at AirNow.gov.
- - First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.