90s, here we come!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will hit 90 degrees this afternoon. After that, there’s no turning back.
- First day in the 90s today
- Could pick a few t-storms late this week
- No more highs in the 80s until next Saturday
Today will be a warm one. For the first time in 2021, we will hit the 90 degree mark in many places. There will be plenty of sun. Don’t worry about rain.
Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s for highs. Rain chances still don’t look promising.
By Wednesday, highs will be in the mid 90s. The old record high for the date is 96 degrees. Some places could get close. We’ll be in the low 90s again on Thursday.
There is a slightly better chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. A front will move closer and bring a 30 percent chance for storms each day. We will still reach the low 90s on Friday, but temperatures should back down to the upper 80s on Saturday.
While the rest of the area is baking, the mountains will spend the week with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance for thunderstorms just about any afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ana is way out in the Atlantic and that is where it plans to say. With 45mph winds, it will continue weaken as it moves to the northeast and away from the US.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
