90s continue for the week ahead with late day storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with overnight low temperatures around 65 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, and mid-50s in the mountains.
This is what we are tracking:
- Lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday
- Low to mid-90s Wednesday through Friday
- Isolated to scattered storms for afternoon and evening hours
Hot temperatures continue for Monday with high temperatures expected to warm into the lower 90s across the Piedmont with lower 80s in the mountains.
Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible for the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday through Friday will continue to stay hot, with high temperatures expected in the lower 90s.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered storms possible during the peak heating of the day.
Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures look to go back into the 80s with muggy conditions continuing. Saturday through Memorial Day Monday looks to feature scattered storms possible each day.
Tropical Depression Ana developed Saturday morning, and is in the Central Atlantic with winds of 35 mph, and is moving northeast at 17 mph with no expectations of impacting land.
Ana is expected to dissipate on Monday.
Ana is the first-named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season, which officially begins June 1st and ends November 30th.
Wednesday, May 26th is the “Super Flower Blood Moon”, which will feature a partial eclipse for the Carolinas around 5:45 AM Wednesday morning, and will feature a full lunar eclipse over the Pacific, which will be seen over Hawaii and Australia.
It’s considered a supermoon, as it will be a full moon near the moon’s closest orbit to earth and will appear larger.
The “flower” name comes from the full moon of June.
The “blood moon” name comes from the reddish color the moon will take when it goes into a full lunar eclipse.
Stay safe in the heat this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
