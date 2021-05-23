Orange Crush: Verstappen dominates Monaco, Kannapolis-based Haas Team pledges ‘onwards and upwards’

“It’s a good thing at this race that we got to the end of it with both cars unharmed,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “Mick (Schumacher) had a temporary power issue which we think was related to the fuel pressure pick up, it was unfortunate, but he was able to keep going at least. We did good laps and the guys learned a lot about Monte Carlo – which is always a tough race. Obviously, there was no big event that happened that would have allowed us any opportunity. Once you start to get into the blue flags, tire temperatures come down and you just keep falling back, and that’s what happened to us today. Onwards and upwards – ready for the next one.”