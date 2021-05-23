Memorial growing for 4-year-old whose remains were found at Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A memorial is growing in a northwest Charlotte yard after a 4-year-old was found dead Friday.
The memorial is outside the home where she was found on Braden Drive near Capps Hill Mine. Teddy bears, balloons and flowers have been placed at the memorial.
Police have not said when the child died or what happened.
However, investigators received several reports from people worried about a 4-year-old girl who hadn’t been seen in months.
Her mother, Malikah Bennett, was questioned and ultimately arrested.
She’s facing several felony charges including first-degree murder.
