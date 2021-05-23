Honoring those who help keep Cabarrus strong

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. Throughout May, Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks department is honoring one of the strongest communities they support—local seniors—through Older Americans Month (OAM). The celebration includes events that recognize the important role older adults play in fostering and building resilient communities. The festivities culminate with a luminary event for the public on May 27 at 9 p.m. on the Frank Liske Park pond.
Parks Program Manager Teresa Kiser helped plan the OAM events. She works out of the Senior Center in Concord and is a longtime supporter of senior initiatives. Kiser and the ALP team wanted the OAM events to celebrate how far seniors had come in the past year.
“When COVID-19 hit, there was an abrupt stop to the dances, competitions and events that filled their calendars,” Kiser said. “Even in the most difficult moments of the pandemic, they found us, lifted our spirits and helped build our community’s resilience. We’ve been through a lot together. We needed them as much as they needed us. Now, we can look back and see how far we’ve come.”
The OAM events were creative, offering fun in socially distanced settings. They included a drive-thru T-shirt and goody bag pick up, Beepin’ Bingo (an Elvis inspired drive-thru experience) and a scavenger hunt.
The Active Living and Parks team will close out OAM with two events in the coming week:
- At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, the Paint Pour Craft will take place at the Concord Senior Center. RSVP by May 24 at 5 p.m. by calling 704-920-3484.
- Lanterns on the Lake, a first-of-its-kind drive-thru event, will take place on May 27 at 9 p.m. at Frank Liske Park. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but requires a reservation. To secure your place in line, call 704-920-3484 by 5 p.m. on May 25.
Lanterns on the Lake will honor frontline workers, emergency responders, healthcare professionals and the many people who made positive impacts on our community over the past year.
“We have over 400 luminaries that will light the way from the entrance of the park, down to the lake drive circle,” Kiser said. “We will have over 200 lanterns floating on the lake that night.”
Parks staff are currently collecting names of individuals, groups and organizations that they’ll add to the floating lanterns before they set sail across the lake. Anyone interested in adding a name to the vessel should contact Kiser at twkiser@cabarruscounty.us or call 704-920-3484.
For more information, visit Cabarrus Active Living and Parks on Facebook and join the conversation via #OlderAmericansMonth.
To RSVP for the Paint Pour Craft or Lanterns on the Lake, call 704-920-3484.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.