‘Confident Terry is within our perimeter’: 200 officers at perimeter as search continues for murder suspect in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County deputies and other law enforcement officers are actively pursuing the “armed and dangerous” murder suspect who has been accused in at least four homicides over multiple states.
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since last Monday, opening up a manhunt in South Carolina that has now reached six days.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they are after the suspect in the Highway 9 and Richburg Road area in Chester County.
Just before 10 p.m., the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said there are about 200 officers at the perimeter in the area of interest.
“We have a lot of train professionals and they are will doing what needs to be done to make sure the people out here are safe and that they are safe,” said Chester County spokesperson Grant Suskin.
Chester Co. deputies say there are tracking teams in pursuit while other teams are forming a perimeter in an attempt to contain Terry.
Around 7:40 p.m., deputies said teams are being sent in a wooded area in an attempt to find Terry and force him out.
“We are confident Terry is within our perimeter,” Chester County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted. “Our perimeter has become thicker and is layered.”
The road has been shut down.
Suskin anticipates the area to be closed until further notice.
However, that didn’t stop cars from stopping and lining the streets to watch for the outcome.
“We are doing our best to cut off as many avenues as possible,” Suskin said. “We are hoping our teams will close off those areas, close it on him and take him into custody.”
Deputies say Terry was initially located by searchers off of Ligon Road around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
“I think this is crazy that we have this happening in our small little town,” a passerby said.
Since then, he was last seen heading into the woods behind nearby Mount Ararat AME Zion Church.
“After he ran off in that wooded area, we started sending out a bunch of different teams in a bunch of different areas,” Suskin said. “Pretty much everywhere in this area is thick terrain. It is really easy for someone to make a few moves and slip away and try to hide.”
Mount Ararat AME Zion Church Pastor Laveria Wynn told WBTV that God sent her a message to cancel in-person services on Sunday.
“I’m just thankful to God,” Wynn said. “If I would have not listened to God yesterday, we would have had services there today. I feel like our story could have ended in a different way if we were there today.”
Wynn said she told her congregation to stay calm amid the search for this accused killer.
“The message basically was, I tried to tell them to trust God, that God was in the midst and stay calm,” Wynn said.
Officials with the York, Chester and Lancaster counties, along with FBI, ATF, Homeland Security and other police agencies have been assisting in the search.
Deputies are asking the public in the area to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside and report suspicious activity.
Suskin said they currently don’t have evidence that Terry has been helped during this manhunt.
“I can’t say of his exact condition, but with us not having any evidence that he has been helped, I imagine he is pretty hungry,” Suskin said. “He is probably pretty thirsty, and if he has been drinking water out of the creek, he is probably not feeling well.”
Terry is accused of multiple murders, including at least two in South Carolina, and two in St. Louis, Missouri.
The hunt caused MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center to go on lockdown Saturday night through early Sunday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers continue to search in the area of Ernandez Road, Highway 223, Highway 9, and Highway 901 and are maintaining heavy presence in Richburg and Fort Lawn areas.
“If you have a loved one, kin or friends in the Richburg area, please try to contact them to check in. If you cannot contact them, let us know and we will try to make contact. Additionally, if you have property here and are on vacation, contact us and we will check on it,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.
WBTV spoke with Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey on Saturday about the latest developments.
Dorsey said his law enforcement officers have no information that makes them believe Terry has left their “perimeter” or that someone is helping him.
“We’re going to be here until we have evidence that leads us somewhere else,” Dorsey said.
The sheriff said there are more than 100 people helping with the search, and that drones, dogs, helicopters and other resources are being used.
“As long as I’m here we’re going to have every asset and resource here to ensure safety,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey also said that through the fugitive investigation, deputies learned more about Terry and his capabilities.
He also said they have received a number of tips.
Citizens are reminded to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings - lock your doors, remove your valuables from your vehicles and remove your firearms from your vehicles.
“All I can say to the citizens of Chester County is that I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep them safe and there are law enforcement officers out here, more than 100, that are covering just this eastern portion of the county,” Dorsey said.
Deputies are encouraging people in those areas to pay attention to barns, crawl spaces under homes and outbuildings.
“Do not check these places yourself, but be aware of any unusual activity in these areas,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. “Any suspicious noises or activities should be reported to our tip line (888-274-6372) or 877-409-4321.”
Law enforcement agencies will continuously be conducting welfare checks on residences and businesses through the search for Terry.
Additionally, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to call their tip line if they have any deer cameras in or around the area officers are searching.
“Do not retrieve them yourselves. We will send someone to your address to take care of that,” the sheriff’s office said.
A look at Tyler Terry’s past gives people a better glimpse of why law enforcement is calling him so dangerous.
”He’s as violent of a person as I’ve ever encountered,” says Sheriff Max Dorsey of Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Those words coming from a sheriff who has been in this business for over 20 years. This comes after at least four alleged murders, seven more alleged attempted murders and several gun charges.
For Dorsey, the danger started the second he says his deputies were shot at.
”All of those deputies escaped injury or death by the skin of their teeth,” says Dorsey. “It doesn’t get anymore revealing about how dangerous someone is than that incident.”
Looking through Terry’s criminal history could reveal it though. Not just in South Carolina, but in North Carolina as well.
In 2019, deputies arrested Terry for assaulting Adrienne Simpson. The arrest report details a violent attack--that Terry hit Simpson in the back with a machete and punched her several times.
A little over a year ago, Chester County deputies arrested Terry for first-degree domestic violence. Terry is accused of hitting Simpson so hard, she lost hearing in her right ear and her eye was swollen shut.
Just a month ago, Myrtle Beach Police arrested Terry for third-degree domestic violence when Simpson told police Terry broke her phone and injured her hand.
”This is a dangerous person who we know is armed,” says Dorsey. “We’re focusing all of our resources to catch him.”
Terry, accused of shooting at deputies during a chase, has been spotted in Chester County and is confirmed to be armed, deputies say.
Friday, deputies said they “more than doubled” their manpower in the search for Terry and were expanding the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn.
Officials with Chester County Sheriff’s Office said that more than 120 people were included in the search efforts.
Members of SLED, the ATF, FBI, and York County Sheriff’s Office were also assisting with the help of dogs and helicopters.
“It’s been pretty crazy there’s been a lot of law enforcement around seems like everyone’s staying in their house and waiting to see what happens next,” said Tyler McElfresh who lives in Chester County.
WBTV’s security analyst Karl de la Guerra says it’s not unusual to see law enforcement from the local, state, and national levels come together for an extensive search like this one.
“Each hour that this goes on, each day that this continues that perimeter has to expand further and further taking into consideration that individual’s capability to move. It’s a 360-degree world so at this time we can take a calculated guess as to which way he’s going,” de la Guerra said.
The analyst says a manhunt of any duration is exhausting and can take a toll on deputies.
“That can be very taxing on you as an individual especially when you have to go back day after day after day and maintain that level of vigilance that you need in public safety,” de la Guerra said.
Deputies said Thursday that Terry is accused in a theft in Fort Lawn, where surveillance showed Terry was armed. An employee at Carolina Earth Movers says Terry stole shoes, a shirt, a drink, and a gun from a truck that was unlocked and parked on the property.
Terry has been on the run since Monday night, according to deputies, and is believed to be on foot.
Since the search started Monday, investigators have linked Terry to a killing in York County and two other Chester County shootings all this month as well as two shooting deaths in Missouri, the Associated Press reports.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS:
Saturday, May 15: Tyler Terry is accused in multiple killings in the St. Louis area.
Police believe Terry, and Adrienne Simpson, the woman Terry is believed to have been traveling with, are responsible for two separate shootings that happened in the St. Louis.
The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Delmar Blvd. in the University City area of St. Louis. Police said Terry and Simpson shot two people sitting in a vehicle, 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and her husband, Stanley. While Stanley Goodkin survived, Barbara was killed.
Monday, May 17: Deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Officials say Terry, the passenger, fired multiple shots at deputies and fled the scene. The driver of the vehicle, identified by deputies as Simpson, was arrested.
Tuesday, May 18: Chester County Schools were put on a two-hour delay as the manhunt continued for Terry.
Wednesday, May 19: A body was found in a ditch off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. The body would later be identified as Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson. Six schools, including at least two schools in Rock Hill, were also placed on lockdown. Lewisville Schools within Chester County Schools were placed on lockdown status.
A theft was reported at Carolina Earth Movers in Fort Lawn and deputies believe Tyler Terry was there. Chester County Sheriff say they know Terry is armed, based on surveillance footage.
Thursday, May 20:
- There was a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI, deputies said.
- Extra deputies were placed in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop off.
- Deputies confirmed the body found Wednesday was Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband. He had been reported missing in early May.
Friday, May 21
Deputies expanded the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn, where Terry is accused in a recent theft. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they have more than doubled their manpower and are receiving additional assistance from the FBI.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
$1K REWARD
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s arrest. The public can submit a tip anonymously:
- MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
- WEB TIP — go to www.CrimeSC.com or click HERE
- PHONE TIP — call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
The sheriff’s office released a video showing Terry, as well as a new description for what he was wearing when he was last seen.
Terry was last seen wearing a blue button up Burns Auto shirt with the name “David” on it. He was also wearing black pants and brown or camouflage Crocs on.
“We still ask you remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911,” York County deputies said Thursday. The manhunt has gone on for more than 48 hours.
The manhunt started late Monday and has continued into Thursday. “This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies said. “Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”
Photos shared by the sheriff from the chase show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
Terry is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Simpson is facing a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.
