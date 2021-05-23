City of Kannapolis receives Excellence in Communications Awards

The graphic design, “Wear A Mask,” was part of a countywide effort that was launched as soon as the mask mandates from the CDC and the state were issued. The City of Kannapolis, worked closely with the Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Towns of Harrisburg, Mt. Pleasant and Midland to design and promote the “Wear A Mask” campaign with all of the Mayors and the County Commission Chair. The graphics and campaign were basically launched within 24 hours of the mandate. It was received positively by the public and the news media including front page coverage in local newspapers and coverage by regional television stations. Judges recognized this design for it color, to the point message and the ability to produce it quickly as the county and cities worked rapidly to react to the pandemic restrictions.