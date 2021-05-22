Two Marines run over by truck driven by Marine while camping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) -Two Marines are in the hospital after another Marine ran over their tent. The two were camping in the Croatan Forest when they were hit by a truck.
According to Major David McFadyen, with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, one man and one woman are at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville being treated for their injuries.
Officials say both are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and while their injuries are serious, they are in stable condition.
McFadyen told WITN, the driver of the truck is also a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. After hitting the tent, the driver left the scene and was later arrested on base by base authorities. The driver was then taken to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.
McFadyen said three agencies are investigating this case, including the Craven County Sheriff’s Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and NCIS.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.