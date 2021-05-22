Two killed in car wreck off West Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident just after 3 a.m. Saturday left two people dead in Charlotte’s Westover Division.
Officers responded to a wreck around the 2000 block of West Boulevard. There, they found a 1995 Honda Accord in the wood line. The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were pronounced dead on scene.
The driver was identified as Chevelle Jeter and the passenger as Antonio Bryant.
Initial investigations show the Honda was speeding east on West Boulevard and as it approached a curve, began to slide. The car then hit the curb and multiple trees in the wood line before coming to a stop.
Officers say alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors, and toxicology reports for the driver are pending.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, ext. 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
