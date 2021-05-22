90s develop for the week ahead with late week storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, and mid-50s in the mountains.
This is what we are tracking today:
- Mostly sunny and around 90° for Sunday
- Lower 90s for the start of the week
- Isolated to scattered storms possible for mid to late week
Temperatures are expected to warm to around 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The NC mountains can expect Sunday afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
The warming trend continues for Monday, with high temperatures expected to warm into the lower 90s across the piedmont, with lower 80s in the mountains. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a stray shower or storm possible.
Tuesday through Friday will continue to stay hot with high temperatures expected in the lower 90s.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered storms possible during the peak heating of the day.
Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures look to remain hot with upper 80s to lower 90s and the chance for isolated to scattered storms each day.
Subtropical Storm Ana developed Saturday morning and is in the Central Atlantic about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda. Ana is expected to gradually weaken on Sunday, and dissipate on Monday, posing no threat to land. Ana is the first-named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season, which officially begins June 1st and ends November 30th.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Stay safe in the heat!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.