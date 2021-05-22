People rally in uptown Charlotte in support of Palestine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Demonstrators took to the streets of Charlotte on Saturday to show their support for Palestine and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Chants of “Free Palestine” echoed through the streets as demonstrators marched with signs and flags.
After more than 11 days of conflict, at least 248 Palestinians in Gaza had been killed.
This week, Palestinian and Israeli leaders agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of deadly clashes between the two.
“It was very important for me to come. What they’re going through is not right,” said protester Samia Mubrak.
On Thursday night, there was a rally for Israel.
People were in Romare Bearden Park with signs and flags.
Egypt, which signed a historic peace treaty with Israel in 1979, helped broker the cease-fire agreement reached.
