New York, Maryland and Oregon announce COVID-19 vaccine lottery promotions

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign on Friday, in which one resident over the age of 18 will be selected to win $1 million. Five people between the ages of 12 to 17 will win $100,000 college savings plan scholarship funds, and 36 residents — one from each of the state’s counties — will win $10,000. In order to be eligible for the drawing, which takes place on June 28, Oregon residents must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.