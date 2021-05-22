Getting HOT across the Carolinas!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This could be the last day we don’t hit 90 degrees!
- 80s today - 90s kick in tomorrow.
- Rain chances remain slim
- Mid 90s possible next week
Today will be warm but not terribly muggy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be a bit warmer. It still won’t be all that humid but many of us will hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year. Rain shouldn’t slow you down all weekend long.
Monday will take us to the low 90s and the warming won’t stop all week. Tuesday will also be in the low 90s before we get to the mid 90s on Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 20 percent at best. Many of us could go the entire week without a drop of rain.
Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low 90s again.
Things are beginning to heat up in the tropics. A system which will likely be called Ana is just northeast of Bermuda. It will bring gale-force winds and possibly some rain to Bermuda but is heading away from the US. Another disturbance is brewing just off the Texas coast. While it won’t likely strengthen enough for a name, it should bring a good bit of rain to the already drenched Texas and Louisiana coast today.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.