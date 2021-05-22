Civil rights leaders call for FBI to expand investigation into Andrew Brown shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Civil rights leaders Friday called for the FBI to expand its investigation into the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. that happened exactly one month ago in Elizabeth City.
Brown was shot and killed on April 21st by Pasquotank County deputies as they tried to serve a search warrant on his Elizabeth City home.
On Tuesday, District Attorney Andrew Womble said three deputies who fired their weapons would not face charges.
The civil rights leaders Friday afternoon asked that the FBI expedite an independent investigation into the shooting, as well as investigate Sheriff Tommy Wooten and the district attorney.
A piece of paper, a gun, and a badge is too much power for a racist, a bigot, and for a coverup. And a warrant is not a license to kill,” said Rev. William Barber.
Organizers said they plan to hand-deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking to expand the FBI civil rights investigation into the shooting. They want the feds to conduct a “pattern-or-practice” investigation.
That investigation, if begun, would look into allegations of excessive force, biased policing, and other constitutional practices in Pasquotank County.
“There’s too much corruption in Elizabeth City. We need the FBI to continue its investigation. There’s too much corruption in Elizabeth City. God and Andrew sent me to tell you it is time to kill some corruption,” said Rev. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP.
