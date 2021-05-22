Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old

Nora Starr Grant has been reported missing. (Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 22, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 8:13 AM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old girl by the Greensboro Police Department.

Nora Starr Grant was reported missing early Saturday morning. She is a Black female standing about 2′5″ and weighing around 28 pounds.

Grant has brown hair and black eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs.

Her alleged abductor is described as a 20-year-old Black male, last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue athletic sweatshirt, white socks, and blue Nike slides.

The suspect believed to be involved in the abduction of Nora Starr Grant.
The suspect believed to be involved in the abduction of Nora Starr Grant. (Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

His name has not yet been released.

The alleged abductor is believed to be driving a black 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with the N.C. license plate number HFK-2105. He was last seen traveling south on Randleman Road toward I-40.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at 336-706-4230, or call 911 or *HP.

