Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old girl by the Greensboro Police Department.
Nora Starr Grant was reported missing early Saturday morning. She is a Black female standing about 2′5″ and weighing around 28 pounds.
Grant has brown hair and black eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs.
Her alleged abductor is described as a 20-year-old Black male, last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue athletic sweatshirt, white socks, and blue Nike slides.
His name has not yet been released.
The alleged abductor is believed to be driving a black 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with the N.C. license plate number HFK-2105. He was last seen traveling south on Randleman Road toward I-40.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at 336-706-4230, or call 911 or *HP.
