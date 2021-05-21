80-year-old Charlotte man reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 80-year-old man was reported missing in Charlotte and there is concern for his safety.
Russel Frazier was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Village Brook Drive area. Frazier, who officials say suffers from cognitive issues, told his daughter he was leaving home to purchase tickets.
Frazier was last seen wearing jeans, a gray camo long sleeve shirt, a black hat, glasses, a Timex watch and white sneakers. He’s described as being around 5′3″ and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
