Weekend brings 90° temperatures inland, rip currents to the Carolinas coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny, mostly cloud-free skies hover above through the afternoon and into the early evening as temperatures lift in the mid 80s before falling to the mid to upper 50s tonight.
Here are the main things to know right now:
- Temperatures reach into the low 90s this weekend
- Low chance for thundershowers next week
- Rick for rip currents along the beaches as sub-tropical system strengthens
Mostly sunny skies will hang around through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will hit the mid 80s before the low 90s takeover by Sunday afternoon.
The dry streak continues through the weekend and into next week, but with the change in wind direction will push additional moisture into the Carolinas, primarily creating humid conditions and to a lesser degree, a slight chance for a thundershower or two next week.
Partly cloudy skies will reduce the amount of sunshine we’ll experience next week as well. But even with more cloud, there’s still not a great potential for widespread showers or storms.
Meanwhile, exercise caution along the Carolina beaches this weekend as rip currents stimming from a developing sub-tropical area of low pressure in the central Atlantic drives swells and rough surf towards the U.S. East Coast.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.