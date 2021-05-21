‘These types of cases don’t end well’: Former Assistant FBI Director speaks about S.C. manhunt

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chris Swecker, a Charlotte lawyer and former Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, knows what it’s like to chase fugitives wanted for serious crimes. Swecker spent several years doing so himself.
He spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Friday evening, giving his thoughts on the current search for Tyler Terry, a murder suspect wanted by police in multiple states. Terry has been on the run in Chester County for several days. Law enforcement officers are currently trying to find him and take him into custody.
Swecker said he does not see the manhunt lasting much longer.
“This should resolve in the next 24 hours. I would be shocked if this did not resolve itself within the next 24 hours,” said Swecker.
The former FBI official explained that Terry was immediately thrust into an unexpected situation and that will make his attempts to continue evading law enforcement difficult.
“Given that he was forced on foot, a situation he did not prepare for, so he has no food, no water. He had whatever he could carry with him as he ran out of the car, so I think if they haven’t gotten him in the next 24 hours, that means he’s holed up in a house somewhere,” explained Swecker.
Earlier this week, the South Carolina Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s office released a memo reminding citizens that they could face up 15 years in prison if they attempt to help Terry evade capture. Law enforcement officials say the suspect has been spotted on surveillance footage near Highway 9 in Chester County.
Swecker explained that law enforcement may be trying to keep Terry in a certain area so they can close in on him.
“They have to have people at major intersections to try to create that large outer perimeter and then they slowly work their way inwards. Sometimes they use a strategy of trying to herd the person, if they’re not holed up somewhere, try to herd them towards a certain place,” said Swecker.
He emphasized that law enforcement will have to be careful if they try to apprehend Terry in an area near homes and businesses. The former FBI official said he does not anticipate a good resolution with the manhunt.
“Unfortunately, these types of cases don’t end well,” said Swecker. “They often end in suicide by cop. They often end in just a violent hail of gunfire so it’s my prayer and it’s my hope as a former law enforcement officer, that our brethren out there and our brothers and sisters in law enforcement are safe and will be safe as this thing comes to a conclusion.”
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s arrest. The public can submit a tip anonymously:
· MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
· WEB TIP — go to www.CrimeSC.com or click HERE
· PHONE TIP — call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
