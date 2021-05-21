Temperatures in the 90s are expected Sunday into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and around 50 degrees for the mountains.
Here’s a brief look at this weekend:
- Mostly sunny and upper 80s for Saturday
- Around 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon
- 90s continue for next week, with only spotty rain chances
Saturday will continue our warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Hotter temperatures are expected for Sunday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Hot temperatures will continue for next week, with morning temperatures in the upper 60s, and high temperatures in the lower 90s. The muggy conditions will become more of a factor for next week, with dew points expected to rise into the 60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible next week, yet overall dry conditions persist.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show drying conditions across the Carolinas. The WBTV eastern viewing area is classified as “abnormally dry” with a “moderate drought” for the coastal Carolinas.
In the tropics, we are monitoring a system to the east-northeast of Bermuda, that could take on more tropical characteristics. Another weather disturbance may become tropical in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Texas and Louisiana coast. The first name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is “Ana.”
Enjoy your weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
