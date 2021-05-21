Rowan Co. man arrested on child sex offense charges from 2007 in Iredell Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was arrested on multiple charges involving sex offenses with a child in connection to alleged incidents that occurred in 2007.
The investigation began on March 16 when a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office about a victim who had been sexually assaulted in 2007, when the victim was a juvenile.
Detectives then conducted several interviews and collected evidence. They say based on the evidence, they believe the sexual assaults occurred at several locations throughout Iredell County, including Statesville. The Statesville Police Department was notified and also began an investigation.
As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Charles Irvin Wiles was arrested on May 18 in Rowan County and charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.
He was given a $50,000 bond on those charges.
In addition, Wiles was served with four additional counts of first-degree sexual offense stemming from the Statesville Police Department’s investigation. He received a $150,000 bond on those charges.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.