Person fatally shot in southwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was killed in a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte.
The incident happened before 1 p.m. Friday on the 7700 block of S. Tryon Street, just north of W. Arrowood Road. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene but did not give further details.
Police said the victim is a male, but his name has not been released.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed they were investigating the case as a homicide, but did not say if anyone was in custody or being sought.
Anyone with information about the case should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
