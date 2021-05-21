Nice end to the week, but hot 90s on the horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings expected to top out in the middle 80s, a little above the late-May average.
There’ll be a bit of a breeze this afternoon and the humidity level will remain low, so overall, we’ve got a nice, warm day to enjoy!
Mostly clear and comfortable again tonight with lows backing down the mid to upper 50s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, if you’re making outdoor plans, get ready for gradually higher heat. Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, and after a cool start, we’ll wind up in the mid to upper 80s with continued tolerable humidity levels.
Sunday will bring more sunshine and rain-free conditions along with a warmer afternoon with highs topping out near 90°. The humidity level may start to tick up a bit as well.
Next week looks to remain hot with low rain chances, at least at the start. By Tuesday and Wednesday, there are some indications that welcome rain – in the form of scattered thundershowers – may start to develop across the WBTV viewing area.
In the meantime, afternoon readings will inch into the lower 90s through the middle part of the week with noticeable humidity levels, making it feel even hotter.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
