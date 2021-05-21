Man’s package wasn’t delivered to his address, contacts Amazon and UPS for help

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - We live in a world of online shopping. But what happens when your package isn’t delivered or is delivered to the wrong address? WBTV investigates one man’s situation and who bears responsibility for his lost package.
“You know, she really did a number saving that kind of money,” said Brian Kiever.
His wife ordered him a metal detector off Amazon on March 25, 2021.
It was shipped a day later with UPS and cost $2,673.93.
“My wife checked it online and saw that it says delivered, but it wasn’t delivered to us, and we both went on UPS to check what was going on.”
The UPS “Proof of Delivery” statement showed the package was delivered on March 30 at 2:15 p.m. and was received by “resi.” It says, “signature required,” but Kiever said no one signed for it.
An Amazon statement confirmed the delivery and said it was signed by “RESI.”
“I went and contacted Amazon and told them, hey, they delivered it to the wrong address, we’d like to get a replacement. They told us to get a police report.”
He got the report, but Amazon said they needed a URL.
When Kiever couldn’t produce that, Amazon customer service, in a chat, said they couldn’t offer any more insight or action, so Kiever filed a claim with UPS.
“They said, ‘Oh, well, we canceled your claim because you have to contact Amazon and have them investigate it because we have a contract with them.’”
Kiever says, after that, he saw the UPS delivery driver in his neighborhood and asked about the package.
“He told me he delivered it to the wrong house.”
With two company giants not doing anything, Kiever contacted WBTV.
WBTV reached out to UPS who stated:
Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we regret that the item was not delivered to Mr. Kiever. He did everything correctly as the shipping contract is with Amazon so they (Amazon) would be the recipient of claim from UPS and should work with viewer on reimbursement.
According to President of the Better Business Bureau Tom Bartholomy, “The responsibility lies on the company you paid basically for that item to make sure it is delivered to you, and under federal law, they have 30 days.”
WBTV reached out to Amazon.
Amazon spokesperson Max Gleber said, “We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards. We worked directly with the customer to address this and make it right.”
After our calls, Kiever says he will finally be receiving his metal detector and a gift card from Amazon.
“If it wasn’t for WBTV and especially you, I don’t think anything would have happened,” said Kiever.
Kiever also reached out to his bank.
They did an investigation and determined that he should not pay the $2,673.93.
