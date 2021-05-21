Jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery and burglary charges in Rowan County

On March 13, 2018, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to West Fisher Street in reference to a home invasion. Officers were informed a person had used an AK-47 to steal the victim’s vehicle. Officers spoke with one of the victims who stated he had just arrived home from work and got out of his car when three individuals approached him and pointed guns at him. He was forced to call his wife to open the door to their residence. Once inside the residence, one of the victims was kicked in the back twice. Another victim was pushed against a wall and floor. A three-year old child was pushed to the ground. The suspects stole a wallet, containing over $400, cell phones, $300 from a purse, and a vehicle.