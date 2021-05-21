Jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery and burglary charges in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a four-day jury trial, Lamorris William Rivers of Ansonville was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony first degree burglary.
According to the Rowan County District Attorney’s office, following the jury’s verdicts, Judge Jonathan W. Perry sentenced Rivers to two consecutive sentences of a minimum of 128 months (10.66 years) to a maximum of 166 months (13.83 years), for a total approximate sentence of 21.32 years to 27.66 years in prison.
On March 13, 2018, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to West Fisher Street in reference to a home invasion. Officers were informed a person had used an AK-47 to steal the victim’s vehicle. Officers spoke with one of the victims who stated he had just arrived home from work and got out of his car when three individuals approached him and pointed guns at him. He was forced to call his wife to open the door to their residence. Once inside the residence, one of the victims was kicked in the back twice. Another victim was pushed against a wall and floor. A three-year old child was pushed to the ground. The suspects stole a wallet, containing over $400, cell phones, $300 from a purse, and a vehicle.
On the same night, the Albemarle Police Department responded to a home invasion where shots were fired. During the investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance in Albemarle that showed individuals, one identified as Lamorris William Rivers, with the victim’s stolen vehicle, which was later recovered but damaged. Investigators were able to determine through cooperating witnesses that Lamorris William Rivers was involved in the robbery and burglary in Salisbury. Detectives obtained a court ordered search warrant for a residence in Troy. And located Lamorris William Rivers hiding in insulation in the attic. Rivers ran to a vent, kicked it open, and crawled outside and was later located.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Albemarle Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.