Commencement season: Husband and two sons graduate from different places

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A quick, smiling story during this commencement season:
“Proud wife and momma moment,” Briana Crowder wrote in an email. “All three of my men are graduating—my husband and two sons! My husband from Winston-Salem State University, my older son from high school, and my baby from junior high. I’m overjoyed they all conquered and finished strong.”
The Crowders live in Charlotte. Briana’s husband, Daryle, just tonight received his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. You might recognize him as the former football coach for Monroe High School in Union County, or as the current football coach to Independence High School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He also works at Atrium Health.
He’d originally gone to college years ago, but his degree was delayed when marriage, fatherhood, and focusing on his career became a priority.
But at age 45, Daryle was determined to complete his original college goal. He made a promise to himself, wife Briana says, that he’d be an example to their sons.
“He also promised his late father he’d finish,” Briana said. “We’re so proud to say tonight, May 21st, 2021, he just did.”
Older son Darian is graduating North Mecklenburg High School as a member of the National Honor Society. He’s 17-years old and heading to UNC Greensboro. He says he wants to major in journalism and mass media.
“His dream is to be Carolina Panthers broadcaster,” Briana said.
Youngest son Brian is 14-years old. He’s graduating from J.M. Alexander Middle School, heading to high school in the fall. His mom says he’s an outstanding student athlete focused on football and baseball.
“Three graduations, three smart men,” Briana said. “I’m bursting with pride. Time to celebrate!”
Love the story, Briana. Thank you for sharing it with us.
-Molly
