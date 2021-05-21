Big crowds expected on Blue Ridge Parkway for Memorial Day after COVID shutdown

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A year ago this week the Blue Ridge Parkway opened back up after a five-week shutdown because of the Coronavirus.
The re-opening, though, was only for the highway itself. Visitor Centers, campgrounds, picnic areas and even bathrooms remained closed. Some opened later in the summer but only after two major holidays had been missed.
They won’t be missed this year, say officials.
They expect big crowds along the parkway starting with Memorial Day Weekend and well into the fall.
“We’re glad people are back enjoying the park,” said Ranger Conrad Shirk.
The biggest change from last May is that most campgrounds are open. Though each campground has some sites set aside for first-come-first-served campers, reservation may be needed, say officials, for days starting on May 28 and on.
They encourage people to check with recreation.gov for availability.
