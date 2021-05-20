Worker killed in trench collapse in parking lot of diner in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Alexander County officials confirmed Friday a construction worker was killed while working on parking lot at a diner in Taylorsville.
Officials say the 37-year-old man was killed around 2 p.m. when a trench collapsed in the parking lot of Big D’s Diner and Country Store on Hwy. 64/90 West as the construction crew was replacing a damaged culvert. The victim’s name has not been released.
Those at the scene, with the help of first responders, were able to rescue the man from the trench, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic was detoured for several hours around Hwy. 64/90 using Ellendale Fire Dept. Lane. Agencies responding to the incident include Alexander County EMS, Alexander Rescue Squad, Alexander County Emergency Management, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, and NC Highway Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.