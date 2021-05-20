White House press secretary calls Texas’ abortion ban ‘assault’ on women’s rights

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Biden White House is taking aim at a recently passed Texas abortion bill.
Texas governor Greg Abbott signed the so-called “heartbeat ban” abortion bill into law Wednesday. It bars most abortions after the onset of a fetal heartbeat. That can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. There are exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the abortion law Thursday.
“This is the most restrictive measure yet in the nation, and the most restrictive, recent assault on women’s fundamental rights under Roe v. Wade and critical rights continue to come under weathering and extreme attack around the country,” Psaki said. “But certainly the president supports and believes we should codify Roe v. Wade. And that is his view regardless of these backward-looking steps that are being taken states it’s by states.”
Psaki added that “The president and vice president are devoted to ensuring that every American has access to health care now more than ever.” She said that includes protecting women’s fundamental rights, including by codifying Roe v. Wade.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.