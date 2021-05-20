Touch of summer in the weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings expected to top out in the middle 80s, a little above the late-May average.
Mostly clear and comfortable again tonight with lows backing down the upper 50s.
The warming trend continues to build Friday, with afternoon readings in mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine holding in the forecast.
Looking ahead to the weekend, if you’re making outdoor plans, get ready for the heat! For now, both days should stay, dry so rain won’t be an issue, but with the ways things are drying out, you might not mind if it did. We may stay just shy of 90° on Saturday, with partly sunny skies expected.
On Sunday we will likely reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. AS for the humidity, it will start to climb a tad on Saturday, but will kick into high gear on Sunday and stay elevated into at least the early part of the workweek.
Next week looks to remain hot will low rain chances, at least at the start. By Tuesday and Wednesday, there are some indications that welcome rain – in the form of scattered thundershowers – may start to develop across the WBTV viewing area.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
