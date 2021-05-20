Sustained sunshine, high heat through the remainder of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and mid 80s are in the forecast this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.
What we have to look forward to:
- Dry streak stretches into next week
- Heat and humidity soar this weekend
- 2021 first named storm may create rip currents along U.S. East Coast
Bright conditions will be fairly common through weekend as highs meander from the upper 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday before reaching the lower 90s by Sunday afternoon.
A southerly push of air will drive additional moisture into the Carolinas early next week. Therefore, expect a slight uptick in rain and thunderstorm chance, albeit only 20 percent.
While the dry streak will roll on for the most part, the increase in humidity will make the last full week of May feel rather steamy and uncomfortable during the afternoon and early evening hours.
The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking what could be first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, click here to find how this pre-season system will impact the Carolinas this weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
