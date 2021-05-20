Senior prank causes $5K in damage to East Lincoln High School and buses

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A senior prank at East Lincoln High School on Monday left the school and buses with $5,000 of damage.
Deputies responded to a call Tuesday about vandalism at the school. Officials reported buses and some interior areas of the school building had been covered with some type sticky substance and glitter.
They also advised some type of meat and eggs had been placed in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.
After viewing school security video, school officials identified 12 students involved in the prank. They met with the students and parents about the incident. The students admitted to their involvement.
Warrants were issued against Zachary James Nguyen, Nathan Carter Thompson, Zachary Ryan Dellinger, William Thomas White, Jonathan Issac Nauman, John Conner Dallin, Brock Michael Callahan and Ian Bryce Hall (all 18 years old and students at the school) on Wednesday for misdemeanor offenses
So far, seven of the students charged in the incident turned themselves in at the Magistrate’s Office. Juvenile petitions are being drawn on four students today. The charges ranged from trespassing, breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property.
