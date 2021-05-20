Lowe’s investing $3 million in Renaissance West neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s Companies and the Lowe’s Foundation announced today a multi-year, $3 million commitment to improving economic mobility in Charlotte’s Renaissance West neighborhood.
The three-year project will create an onsite skilled trades training center, support career programs to increase digital and financial literacy and improve the community through revitalization projects, organizers say.
Programs include supporting life navigation and coaching programs, increasing accessibility to technology and promoting skilled trades workforce development.
“I want to thank Lowe’s for making such a significant investment in our community,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “This funding will have a tremendous impact on the lives of many residents and families because of the long-term opportunities this great program will create. From housing stability to workforce development, this program will ensure that our residents are positioned for success as our city continues to attract new industries and job opportunities.”
In 2020, the Renaissance West Community Initiative was designated as a HUD EnVision Center.
Spearheaded by the RWCI, the projects will support the organization’s goals to revitalize the community and end intergenerational poverty. Projects, classified as Housing Stability, Workforce Development and Neighborhood Improvement, include:
- Expanding life navigation or coaching programs to help residents in the Renaissance West neighborhood, Little Rock Apartments and families attending the Renaissance West STEAM Academy meet their educational, career and financial goals
- Creating an onsite training center focused on developing career pathways in skilled trades and technology in partnership with Central Piedmont Community College
- Increasing neighborhood volunteerism to support the Renaissance West STEAM Academy, the Howard Levine Child Development Center, and more
“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with Lowe’s and the Lowe’s Foundation,” said Bill Currens, RWCI Board Chair. “This pledge is the largest corporate gift in the short history of RWCI. A commitment of this magnitude is a testament to the importance of the work the RWCI team performs each day to end intergenerational poverty and provide opportunity to a historically underserved and marginalized area of Charlotte.”
Future projects and details will be announced at a later date.
