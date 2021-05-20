Leadership Rowan graduates honored

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the graduates of the 2020-2021 Leadership Rowan Class. Eighteen participants have completed all requirements to graduate from the 28th Anniversary Class and were recognized at the Chamber’s Virtual Power in Partnership breakfast this morning.
“We are extremely proud of these individuals who have completed this prestigious nine-month long program. The Leadership Rowan program has a proud history of success with over 700 graduates from the past 28 years. The Steering Committee has worked hard to make this year’s COVID class a valuable & meaningful experience,” said Nick Means, F&M Bank; and Steering Committee Chairman.
· Graduates of the 2020-2021 Leadership Rowan Class are: Lorie Aldridge (Trinity Oaks), Jim Amaral (City of Salisbury), Jonathan Barbee (People Growing Together-Toastmasters Club), Lisa Berger (Rowan County Government), Bryson D. Boyd (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center), Joseph Dismuke (NC Works), Sarah Devlin
(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Desiree Dunston (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center), LaShaunda Durham (Communities In Schools of Rowan County), Hayley Edwards (Monarch), Sabrina Harris (Vibes, The Creatives Art Incubator), Sheila Holshouser (Rowan County Government), Jeremy Jacobs (GreerWalker CPAs & Advisers), John P McGrail (Edward Jones - John P McGrail, Financial Advisor), Sarah Paynter (Smart Start Rowan), Holly Pore (Rowan-Salisbury School System), Christopher Sloop (Rowan County Government), Kristine Wiles (Rowan Helping Ministries).
Leadership Rowan is a nine-month program, where participants meet once a month, and get an in-depth view of community issues, develop skills necessary to assume leadership roles, and are exposed to community involvement opportunities. Already existing leaders and budding community volunteers are encouraged to apply for this elite program. Participants will study the qualities that make an effective leader, understand their own leadership styles, and develop new skills that will help them in the workplace.
The deadline to apply for next year’s Leadership Rowan Class #29 is Friday, June 18, 2021 and applications are available at rowanchamber.com. The Chamber’s Leadership Rowan Steering Committee will select the class. Members of the Steering Committee are: Chairman Nick Means, F&M Bank; Alisha Byrd Clark, Gemstones & COMPASS Leadership Academy; Danelle Cutting, Hurley Park; Shawn Edman, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan; Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Deborah Johnson, Livingstone College; and Erik Lipscomb, Global Contact Services.
For more information on the Leadership program, please contact Erica Church at the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.