How parents, kids can deal with anxiety caused by COVID-19 restrictions loosening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If the CDC’s changing guidance on protecting yourself from COVID-19 is giving you anxiety, you’re not alone.
A Charlotte-based therapist tells us lots of parents and their children are feeling anxious about the world reopening.
“I think we’re excited to get back to normal, but a little skeptical still,” Charlotte mother Mikki Campo told WBTV.
Campo is feeling the same way other parents are feeling.
“I’m getting a lot of people coming in like, ‘What am I supposed to do,’” therapist Verona Bellamy told WBTV. “How do I move forward with this? I’m having some anxiety about putting my kids out, us going out in public.”
Bellamy says she recommends parents involve children in the decision making.
“Here’s what mommy knows,” she said. “Here’s what daddy knows. Here’s what the CDC is saying. This is what the school is expecting, so what are your thoughts on that?”
Charlotte father Michael Williams brought his two youngest kids to the park Thursday afternoon to give them a break from remote learning.
“I wish we could go back to the olden days when we don’t need a mask and we don’t need to stay 6 feet apart,” his daughter McKenzie said.
Michael says his 16-year-old daughter is one step closer to those ‘olden days.’
“We are getting her the Pfizer vaccine actually today,” Williams said.
He says getting his daughter the shot is a way to reduce her anxiety.
“My daughter is type one diabetic so she is considered high risk,” he said. “She plays basketball, she goes to school on a daily basis as well.”
Bellamy agrees and says vaccinating can help shew away anxiety in both kids and adults.
Whatever decision your family makes, she recommends taking a deep breath and giving yourself some grace.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Bellamy said. “I don’t want anyone to feel like it’s abnormal to feel what you feel. It’s just being willing to reach out for help, don’t be afraid to do that.”
She also says it’s important not to project your anxiety onto your child.
Keeping open and honest dialogue is important so they know if they do have a question or fear they can come to you.
