Governor call for $30 million of American Rescue Plan to go to Charlotte, Rockingham, and North Wilkesboro Speedways

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - For NASCAR fans who long for the day when the sport returns to its roots and races at historic tracks like Rockingham and North Wilkesboro, there’s a spark of hope. Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would like to use $30 million of the $5.7 billion the state will receive as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to make repairs at those two tracks and for improvements at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In North Wilkesboro where there have been several efforts over the years to get the engines turning again, there is excitement.
Ever since 1996, North Wilkesboro Speedway has been home to only birds, kudzu, and memories, but locals say the desperate state of this once proud racetrack hasn’t dimmed its prospects for the future.
“We would love to have the racetrack back. It is so important to the community,” said a shopper at the Valero gas station near the track.
“We miss it,” another person said. “The economy of this county needs it.”
“Well yeah, it would help the town and surrounding counties a whole lot,” added a shopper.
The news that Governor would use $10 million for infrastructure and needed repairs at the track that hosted its first race 74 years and two days ago was very well received.
“We want to smell racing fuel again,” said Keith Huffman. “We want to hear the roar of those engines, we want racing back.”
Huffman has been part of an effort to do that. As a district manager for the IGA grocery store chain, he put up displays in the store with hats and tee shirts that are for sale, and there are signs all over town saying “North Wilkesboro Speedway-We Want You Back.”
“We’re trying to get everybody to wear the tee shorts to show a great community sport, community involvement, to show, to show the owners that we want the racetrack back, and we’re doing a pretty good job of it,” Huffman said.
The owner is Speedway Motorsports and Marcus Smith. Today said in part, “the proposed allocations from the American Rescue Plan can have a significant impact on renovating parts of Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as starting restoration efforts at North Wilkesboro. Our team at Speedway Motorsports will get to work on the best ways these funds could be utilized and we’ll watch closely as the proposals continue through the legislative session.”
There is no checkered flag yet on the Governor’s proposal. It would have to have legislative approval. Even so, folks near the track are hopeful that it may be sign of better days to come.
The tee shorts and hats are manufactured by The Ragg Company in North Wilkesboro and can be seen here: https://www.theraggcompany.com/
