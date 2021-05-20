Governor call for $30 million of American Rescue Plan to go to Charlotte, Rockingham, and North Wilkesboro Speedways

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - For NASCAR fans who long for the day when the sport returns to its roots and races at historic tracks like Rockingham and North Wilkesboro, there’s a spark of hope. Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would like to use $30 million of the $5.7 billion the state will receive as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to make repairs at those two tracks and for improvements at Charlotte Motor Speedway.