Former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property set to become Lakeshore Corporate Park

Fortius Capital Partners is a Concord-based developer who is partnering with Richardson Properties as the capital partner and Windsor Commercial as their general contractor. The group plans to build three industrial buildings on the site, ranging from about 100,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet. The site will now be known as Lakeshore Corporate Park. The total development is expected to be approximately 600,000 to 660,000 square feet on about 31 acres of the site, with about $49 million in development costs.